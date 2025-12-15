Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty announces retirement from intercounty football

Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty has announced his intercounty retirement.

The Kilcar clubman, who made his Donegal debut in 2011, has been forced to step away from the intercounty game on the back of medical advice in relation to the “sustained recurrence of a knee injury” which has hindered him in recent seasons.

An All-Ireland winner in 2012, the 32-year-old forward steps away with seven Ulster senior medals – a record for a Donegal player.

Over the course of his 15-year career, McBrearty made 167 appearances for his county with 82 of those in championship. He made his debut against Antrim in 2011 – playing minor and senior for Donegal on the same day.

“Patrick has had an extraordinary career and has set the bar extremely high for the next generation,” said Donegal chairwoman Mary Coughlan.

“He’s been a tremendous ambassador for Donegal GAA and has carried himself with dignity both on and off the pitch.”

His last appearance for Donegal was as a second half sub in this year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry at Croke Park. Michael Murphy, who came out of retirement this season, is now the sole survivor from Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning side.

“His retirement leaves a great void but the player has been plagued by injury in recent seasons,” continued Coughlan.

“Of course, we must also remember that Patrick joined an elite group back in 2011 when he played county minor and senior championship football on the same day in Ballybofey against Antrim while still a secondary school student in Carrick.

“It is fitting that leaves with a record haul of medals and since being appointed captain in 2022, he has always led by example and worn the county jersey with fierce pride and distinction.”