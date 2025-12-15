Mark O’Connor’s return to Australia deprives Dingle of key man in All-Ireland semi-final

Mark O'Connor celebrates Dinge's victory against St Finbarr's in the Munster Club Senior Football Championship final at Semple Stadium, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Mark O’Connor has returned to pre-season training with Australian rules outfit Geelong and is not expected to be available for Dingle’s All-Ireland club SFC semi-final early next month.

O’Connor was given permission to feature with Dingle in recent weeks and played a key role in their achievements of winning the Kerry title and the Munster senior football championship.

However, with the 2026 AFL campaign commencing in early March and clubs now back in pre-season training, O’Connor has returned to Australia to prepare alongside his Geelong teammates.

Dingle are due to play Ballyboden St Enda’s in an All-Ireland club semi-final on the weekend of January 3rd-4th.

O’Connor’s absence will not come as a shock to Dingle supporters. Manager Pádraig Corcoran had indicated after the Munster final win that he expected the talented 28-year-old to be back in Australia by the time the All-Ireland semi-finals came around.

“It is extremely difficult on Mark because he is contracted to play with Geelong and they are all back for pre-season, and I am not so sure how that would work out in terms of getting him back to Ireland,” said Corcoran at the time.

“If it was a shorter trip and he was able to get home for a day or two [it might be possible], but it’s a longer trip and you are probably missing out on a week’s training over there.”

Cork’s Hannah Looney has joined Australian rules side Hawthorn. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Meanwhile, Cork dual star Hannah Looney has joined AFLW side Hawthorn. The six-time All-Ireland camogie winner was selected as pick 51 in the AFLW Draft.

Hawthorn stated: “Looney is known as a strong competitor with a great work ethic and boasts elite speed and a booming kick. She also brings a wealth of experience across two sports.

“She becomes Hawthorn’s fifth current Irish player at the club, joining Áine McDonagh, Aileen Gilroy and Niamh Martin, as well as Conor Nash.”

Meath’s Sarah Wall has signed for North Melbourne, joining her sister Vikki in Australia for the 2026 season. Wall was selected as pick number 53 in the draft.

“As a defender/winger, Sarah possesses a burst of speed plus the aggression and power to play a lockdown role in defence,” said North Melbourne AFLW list manager Flynn Loft.

“We’re really happy to welcome another member of the Wall family to the club.”