Sam Bennett wins final stage of inaugural UAE Tour

Slovenia’s Primoz secures overall victory as Bennett edges out Fernando Gaviria in Dubai

Sam Bennett took the final stage in Dubai. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ireland’s Sam Bennett won the seventh and final stage of the inaugural UAE Tour in Dubai as Primoz Roglic clinched overall victory.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Bennett, 28, edged out Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in a sprint for the line at the end of a flat 145-kilometre course.

Bennett had finished fourth in a blanket-finish in stage five on Thursday.

Slovenia’s Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who set up his overall victory by winning the final mountain stage on Friday, finished the last stage with the peloton to became the first UAE Tour title winner.

Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) finished second and third respectively in the overall standings.

