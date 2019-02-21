Breakdancing proposed for inclusion in the Olympics

Breakdancing has been proposed for inclusion in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, organisers have announced.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will consider the proposal and must reach a decision by December 2020.

Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.

Russia’s Sergei Chernyshev won the first breakdancing — known as ‘breaking’ — gold medal for boys, with Japan’s Ramu Kawai winning the girls’ title.

Paco Boxy, director of the British Breaking League which organises competitions across the UK, said he was delighted by the news.

“For me personally I think it’s fantastic news, not only for the young generation but also for the credibility of breakdancing to be classed as a sport,” the 35-year-old said.

“A lot of people will look at breakdancing as just spinning on your head or doing the worm, but the people that I know train like athletes. They go to the gym swimming, train every day.

“For this to go in the Olympics is massive, absolutely humongous.”