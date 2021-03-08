Sam Bennett has to settle for fifth in second stage of Paris-Nice

Cees Bol wins chaotic sprint after Irish rider is left out of position on approach to line

Sam Bennett retains the green jersey in the Paris-Nice. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty/AFP

Sam Bennett retains the green jersey in the Paris-Nice. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty/AFP

 

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett had to settle for fifth as Cees Bol won a chaotic sprint on a crash-marred second stage of Paris-Nice in Amilly.

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Bennett was left out of position in a technical approach to the line and could not make up the ground as Team DSM’s Bol won from former world champion Mads Pedersen and Michael Matthews.

Third place was enough for Team BikeExchange’s Matthews to take the leader’s yellow jersey off the shoulders of Bennett.

A crash a little over a kilometre from the line had split the pack, one of several incidents on the 188km stage from Oinville-sur-Montcient.

There was concern for Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett, who split his helmet in a crash near the intermediate sprint in Bellegarde a little over 30km from home, though the New Zealand champion completed the stage.

The battle for overall victory should begin to take shape in Tuesday’s 14km time trial in Gien.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.