Sam Bennett has to settle for fifth in second stage of Paris-Nice

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett had to settle for fifth as Cees Bol won a chaotic sprint on a crash-marred second stage of Paris-Nice in Amilly.

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Bennett was left out of position in a technical approach to the line and could not make up the ground as Team DSM’s Bol won from former world champion Mads Pedersen and Michael Matthews.

Third place was enough for Team BikeExchange’s Matthews to take the leader’s yellow jersey off the shoulders of Bennett.

A crash a little over a kilometre from the line had split the pack, one of several incidents on the 188km stage from Oinville-sur-Montcient.

There was concern for Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett, who split his helmet in a crash near the intermediate sprint in Bellegarde a little over 30km from home, though the New Zealand champion completed the stage.

The battle for overall victory should begin to take shape in Tuesday’s 14km time trial in Gien.