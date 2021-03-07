Roger Federer aiming to be ‘100 per cent’ fit for Wimbledon

39-year-old not thinking of retirement as he prepares for comeback from knee injury

Roger Federer is set to make his comeback from injury in Doha this week. Photograph: Rodger Bosch/Getty/AFP

Roger Federer is set to make his comeback from injury in Doha this week. Photograph: Rodger Bosch/Getty/AFP

 

Roger Federer hopes to be “100 per cent” fit in time for Wimbledon as he prepares to make his comeback in Doha this week.

Federer, who has needed two operations to correct a long-standing knee issue, is due to play in the Qatar Open this week.

The 39-year-old Swiss, with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, told a press conference on Sunday: “I’m very happy to be back playing a tournament again. It’s been a long time. I never thought it would take this long.”

Federer, who is a three-time champion in Doha but has not competed there since 2012, will face either British number one and sometime practice partner Dan Evans or Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in his first match.

He added: “Obviously at this moment I feel like it’s just about ‘let’s see how matches go, let’s see how training goes with all the top guys and professional players, not just sparring partners’. I was playing a lot of two-on-ones the last few months and so forth.

“I know I need to go back to training after here again so from this standpoint it’s just about building up to being stronger, better, fitter, faster and all that stuff.

“I hope then by Wimbledon I’m going to be 100 per cent and that’s when the season starts for me.

“Everything until then it’s just ‘let’s see how it goes’ — I might surprise myself but then actually I’ve already done in practice the last few weeks, I was surprised at actually how well it did go, but like we know, matches are a different animal.

“Right now it’s like I’ll just take it day by day. (I’m) happy I’m back on the tour again and will see how things go but of course, for me, everything starts with the grass.”

Federer has not played a competitive match since the 2020 Australian Open — over a year ago — and will drop out of the top five for the first time in five years on Monday, but the Swiss player insisted retirement was not on the cards.

He added: “Retirement was never really on the cards. I think it’s more of a conversation if the knee keeps bothering me for months and months — then let’s look at it.

“This is not the time to think about that...let’s say in the fall of this year.

“I just feel like the story is not over. It’s not like there’s one particular reason that I wanted to keep playing tennis other than I enjoyed playing tennis, I enjoy being on the road.

“I’m still a work in progress but probably one of the other reasons for coming back is I want to get that high again of playing against the biggest players and in the biggest tournaments and hopefully winning them again.

“Hopefully I can play in front of crowds again.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.