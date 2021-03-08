Angling Notes: Leading fly-casting instructor Glenda Powell casts her wisdom

Congratulations are extended to Glenda Powell of Salterbridge, Cappoquin, Co Waterford, on the publication of her first newsletter. As one of the world’s leading fly-casting instructors, the primary aim of the bulletin is to strike a balance between fishing articles/videos, fly-fishing tuition tips/interviews, country living and wellbeing.

In the first issue Powell enlightens the reader with topics such as fishing and life with Ian Gordon; memories from Blackwater Salmon Fishery; Skagit casting from the bank; a piece of equipment I’m never without; Bertha’s revenge Irish milk gin; Glenda’s ultimate Irish stew recipe; and a ramble in the Knockmealdown mountains.

A glimpse into the newsletter highlights the importance of Skagit casting from the bank.

“If I was to go back in time, about 15 years, there was a certain height required for fly-fishing on the Blackwater. A lot of the banks are high or covered in trees.

“It was impossible to fish the fly in very high water if you could not wade, so spinning was the only real option. To make a D-loop with long Spey lines you inevitably hit the bank or trees behind with the line.

“I was thrilled when the Skagit line came to the market. Before this we could only spin for salmon in higher water which, of course, is a successful method of catching fish and which many people still enjoy. I, however, wanted to fly fish and these new lines enabled me to do this.”

The original Skagit was designed by several Pacific northwest steelhead anglers who knew their chances of catching fish would increase if they were able to get deep with their large flies. The Skagit River is also heavily tree-lined so Spey lines were not helpful in high water conditions.

And so the Skagit was born. A short, thick line that can be used in very restrictive environments and has the ability to cast heavy flies, and get them down deep and fast.

There are many different variations of Skagit lines on the market today. In future newsletters Glenda will expand on the benefits of Skagit for Switch rods and single-handed rods.

The new product is subscription-based with a cost of €3 per month or €36 yearly. Contact 087-2351260 or glenda@glendapowellguiding.com for details.

On an annual basis, the intention is to host four Zoom meetings for subscribers to present a fly-fishing topic and host a question-and-answer session.

Outboard thefts

Suzuki outboard engine, one of 15 engines seized by gardaí

Have you experienced the theft of your outboard engine in recent months? If so, it may have been recovered recently in a follow-up search in Co Meath. Gardaí at Trim station are anxious to find the owners of 15 engines with popular brand names including Suzuki, Mercury, Yamaha, Selva, Johnson, Parsun and Evinrude.

The majority of these engines are in very good condition and are extremely expensive. If you have suffered the loss of an engine from theft, please contact Trim Garda station on 046-9036100 and give details of your engine and serial number to reclaim.

How now, brown trout?

Trout eggs hatching at river Dee hatchery in Wales

Natural Resources Wales is very excited to be working in partnership with Snowdonia National Park Authority to offer an interactive opportunity to learn about brown trout by live-streaming fish eggs hatching on the River Dee which rises in Snowdonia, north Wales.

“Have you ever thought what changes happen as fish eggs develop from tiny eggs into fry, and then into fish? It’s almost impossible to witness these developments as they happen on the riverbed, so this is a fantastic opportunity to witness the hatching and development of brown trout live on your computer,” the partnership said.

You can see a live feed here.

