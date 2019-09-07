Sam Bennett claims another stage win at Vuelta

Irish rider takes fifth grand tour stage victory of his career

Irish rider Sam Bennett of the Bora hansgrohe team reacts crosses the finish line to win the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Photograph: EPA

Irishman Sam Bennett took his second victory of this year’s Vuelta a Espana as he won a crash-affected stage 14 in Oviedo.

An incident in the final kilometre of the 188km stage from San Vicente de la Barquera saw dozens of riders hit the deck and ended the challenge of a host of sprinters.

But Bennett avoided the chaos to comfortably beat Maximiliano Richeze to the finish line and claim a fifth grand tour stage victory of his career.

Primoz Roglic retained his healthy advantage at the top of the general classification.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, who on Friday extended his lead in the red jersey, was held up behind the crash but remained on his bike.

Second-placed Alejandro Valverde was one of the riders to fall.

He said, according to his team Movistar’s Twitter feed: “I don’t think it has any consequences. My wrist bothers me a little, but nothing much.”

Roglic remains two minutes and 25 seconds ahead of 2009 winner Valverde, with Tadej Pogacar three minutes and one second behind the race leader in third.

