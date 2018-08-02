Rowing: Two Irish crews make semi-finals in Glasgow

Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan won their heat of the lightweight double sculls at the European Rowing Championships in Glasgow today – but they had their thunder stolen by Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan.

The pair produced a quite incredible finish in their repechage to take a stunning second place behind Serbia with a sprint at 47 strokes per minute crossing the line. This put them through to the A/B semi-finals – the second consecutive event in which the reigning lightweight champions had reached the top 12 in the heavyweight event. They took ninth at the World Cup in Lucerne last month.

In the heat they had shown calm heads in a fraught race. Britain, Belarus and the Netherlands fought a battle for two places, with the Netherlands losing out. O’Driscoll and O’Donovan kept their powder dry in fourth.

And, boy did that powder ignite in the repechage.

Paul and Gary O’Donovan won their heat, but under pressure from France. The French are reigning European and World champions, but have a new man in Thomas Baroukh and have not fired so far this season.

They gave indications that are ready to hit form in this heat. Two crews qualified, and Ireland and France were well clear of the rest in the closing stages. France, with Pierre Houin taking over in the stroke seat, would not let the O’Donovans ‘snap the elastic’ and take a clearwater lead. The O’Donovans know that this crew, along with the impressive Italy and Norway, who won the other two heats, will give them plenty of fight in the semi-finals.

Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey face into a repechage in the lightweight women’s double sculls. Their heat featured a a battle between Poland, Italy and Switzerland for the one place available in the A Final. Casey and Walsh sculled steadily behind them and took fourth.

Their repechage is set for Friday.

European Rowing Championships, Strathclyde, Scotland (Day One, Irish interest)

Men

Pair - Heat Three (First Two to A/B Semi-Finals, rest to Repechage): 1 Belarus 6:37.38, 2 Britain 6:37.76; 4 Ireland (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:48.94. Repechage One (First Three to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to C Final): 1 Serbia 6:33.77, 2 Ireland 6:35.74, 3 Ukraine 6:36.11.

Lightweight Double Sculls - Heat Three (First Two to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to Repechage): 1 Ireland (G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan) 6:27.99, 2 France 6:29.83.

Women

Lightweight Double Sculls - Heat One (Winner to A Final; rest to Repechage): 1 Poland 7:08.54; 4 Ireland (A Casey, D Walsh) 7:22.02.