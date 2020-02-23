Railway Union stay on track to win silver at Porto

Women’s Hockey: Memorable result for Institute as Pegasus have their wings clipped

Before losing 2-0 to Dundee Wanderers in Sunday’s final, Railway had victories over Portugal’s Grupo Desportivo do Viso and Swansea. Stock photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Before losing 2-0 to Dundee Wanderers in Sunday’s final, Railway had victories over Portugal’s Grupo Desportivo do Viso and Swansea. Stock photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Railway Union had a successful trip to Porto over the weekend, winning silver in the EuroHockey indoor challenge and earning promotion for Ireland to the B division of the competition.

Before losing 2-0 to Dundee Wanderers in Sunday’s final, Railway had taken three wins and a draw from their opening four games, victories over Portugal’s Grupo Desportivo do Viso and Swansea on Saturday putting them through to the decider.

Back home, Catholic Institute will have felt like they won gold when they produced the result of their Hockey League campaign so far, beating defending champions Pegasus 4-2 in Limerick.

Ella Armstrong levelled for the Belfast side after Christine O’Shea had given Institute an early lead, but by the middle of the final quarter the home team were 4-1 up, Laura Foley, Roisin Upton and Naomi Carroll getting their scores. Taite Doherty pulled one back for Pegasus, but Institute took the points and a memorable result in their debut Hockey League season.

Old Alexandra, meanwhile, made it four wins out of four since the campaign resumed after the winter break, their 2-0 defeat of Muckross, courtesy of goals from Jeamie Deacon and Millie O’Donnell, putting them top of the table, level on points with Pegasus, but with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

While Pegasus have surrendered eight points since the League’s resumption, Loreto have dropped four from their last two games, UCD holding them to a 1-1 draw on Saturday when Hannah Matthews equalised with a penalty stroke after Sarah Young had given the students the lead.

Cork won the battle of the Harlequins at Farmers Cross, beating Belfast 2-1, Emily O’Leary getting the winner in the final quarter after Michelle Barry had levelled for Cork following Jenna Watt’s opener for the Ulster side.

Hockey League – Division One: Catholic Institute 4 (C O’Shea, L Foley, R Upton, N Carroll) ,Pegasus 2 (E Armstrong, T Doherty); Cork Harlequins 2 (M Barry, E O’Leary), Belfast Harlequins 1 (J Watt); Old Alexandra 2 (J Deacon, M O’Donnell), Muckross 0; UCD 1 (S Young), Loreto 1 (H Matthews).

Irish Junior Cup, semi-finals: Pembroke Wanderers 2 (R Scott, A de Jong), Monkstown 0; Pegasus 1 (R Murdock), Old Alexandra 1 (Y Rogers). Alexandra won 7-6 in a shoot-out.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.