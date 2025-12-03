Sport

Alex Dunne named International Driver of the Year at Irish Motorsport awards

Offaly driver currently fifth in F2 driver standings

Irish Formula 2 driver Alex Dunne. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Muireann Duffy
Wed Dec 03 2025 - 18:031 MIN READ

Alex Dunne has been named International Driver of the Year at the 2025 Irish Motorsport awards.

The Offaly 20-year-old is racing for Rodin Motorsport in Formula 2 this season and is currently fifth in the drivers’ championship standings heading into this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Offaly man had been part of the McLaren driver development programme, featuring in two F1 practice sessions in Austria and Italy earlier this year, but parted ways with the British team in October by mutual agreement.

Dunne had previously been linked to a move to Red Bull’s junior academy, but is now understood to be in talks with Alpine with a view to joining their driver development programme for 2026 while continuing to drive for Rodin in F2.

Dunne’s impressive season to date, which has included two race wins, saw him awarded the Manley Memorial Trophy at Wednesday’s awards, with Donegal’s Kyle McBride named Young Rally Driver of the Year and Derry’s Fionn McLaughlin taking the Young Racing Driver of the Year title.

Elsewhere, Scottish-Irish driver Cian Shields will make his F1 debut ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP.

The 20-year-old will be behind the wheel of Fernando Alonso’s McLaren for Friday’s opening practice session.

