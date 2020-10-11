Railway Union make it three in a row with win over Pegasus

Catholic Institute sail past Muckross as Loreto end Old Alexandra’s unbeaten run

Railway Union’s Kate Lloyd in action. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Railway Union made it three wins out of three in the Hockey League on Saturday, making them the only side with a perfect record thus far, when they beat reigning champions Pegasus 1-0 at Park Avenue.

Kate Lloyd scored the only goal of the game, turning home Ailish Long’s baseline pull-back early in the second half, to put the Dublin side in the driving seat in the early stages of the new campaign.

Defeat

Catholic Institute are second in the table after a 5-1 win over Muckross, a Roisin Upton double from short corners sending them on their way.

Loreto are up to third thanks to a 4-3 defeat of the previously unbeaten Old Alexandra, although they had a nervy end to the game after Alex fought back from 4-1 down.

Pembroke Wanderers, meanwhile, picked up their first points of the campaign with a 3-0 win over UCD, Sophie Dix, Emily Beatty and Tori Wensley getting their scores.

Cork Harlequins opted not travel to play Belfast Harlequins over Covid concerns in the weekend’s other scheduled fixture.

