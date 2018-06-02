O’Donovan brothers secure A Final place in Belgrade World Cup

Sanita Puspure also through to A Final in Serbia after finishing second in semi-final
Paul and Gary O’Donovan are through to the lightweight double A final in Belgrade. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Inpho

Paul and Gary O’Donovan are through to the lightweight double A final in Belgrade. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Inpho

 

The lightweight double of Paul and Gary O’Donovan and single sculler Sanita Puspure secured A Final places at the World Cup Rowing Regatta in Belgrade on Saturday.

The O’Donovan brothers won their semi-final with a controlled display. They led through the second half of the race and, while Poland closed on them coming to the line, the Skibbereen scullers had the judgment to hold them off by less than a second.

Puspure finished second in her semi-final. Her event has a top-class complement of scullers. Fie-Udby Erichsen, an Olympic silver medallist, won the semi-final, but Puspure consigned Vicky Thornley of Britain to third. Thornley took silver at the World Championships last year. Jeanine Gmelin, the world champion, won the other semi-final.

Ireland’s women’s pair and women’s double took fourth places in their semi-finals and will compete in B Finals, as will the lightweight double of Margaret Cremen and Denise Walsh. They finished sixth.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll raced to a third-place finish in their C Final of the (heavyweight) pair. This gave them an overall ranking at the regatta of 15th.

Ireland had some significant results at the London Metropolitan Regatta at the Olympic venue of Dorney Lake.

World Cup Regatta, Belgrade, Day Two (Irish interest)

Men: Pair - C Final (Places 13 to 18): 1 Hungary 6:55.35, 2 Greece 6:57.73, 3 Ireland (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:59.0, 4 South Africa 7:00.22.

Lightweight Double Sculls - Semi-Final Two (Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Ireland (G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan) 6:22.28, 2 Poland 6:22.87, 3 Belgium 6:24.21.

Women: Pair - Semi-Final Two (Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Spain 7:35.18, 2 Denmark 7:35.77, 3 Britain Two 7:39.35; 4 Ireland (A Keogh, E Hegarty) 7:42.60.

Double Sculls - Semi-Final (Three to A Final; rest to B Final): Netherlands 7:16.27, 2 Belarus One 7:18.73, 3 Belarus Two 7:23.46; 4 Ireland (A Crowley, M Dukarska) 7:25.60.

Lightweight Double Sculls - Semi-Final (Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 United States One 7:03.73, 2 Switzerland 7:05.94, 3 Netherlands 7:06.04; 6 Ireland (M Cremen, D Walsh) 7:24.87.

Single Sculls - Semi-Final (Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Denmark (F Erichsen) 7:24.76, 2 Ireland (S Puspure) 7:25.43, 3 Britain (V Thornley) 7:25.78.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.