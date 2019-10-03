New construction phase has started on Lough Rinn rowing and canoeing course

Nominations for the World Rowing Awards will be announced on October 11th

A raised viewing area should make a big difference for spectators at the Lough Rinn course

A new phase of construction has started on the Lough Rinn rowing and canoeing course in Co Leitrim.

A raised viewing area should make a big difference for spectators, who have previously had limited chances of taking in the action on the very wide course. There will also be a finish tower. Viewers will be able to get closer by using new fishing stands. The old jetty is being removed.

While the water level is high at the moment, much of the work could be finished by Christmas. The next phase of the project, backed by Leitrim County Council, is set to include a start tower.

While Canoeing Ireland has been using the course for big events, including the recent canoe sprint national championships, rowing events have been unlucky with weather.

Keith Nixon of Deane Public Works, which have been developing the course, believes that a domestic calendar which took in the whole summer might lead to a more extensive use of Lough Rinn.

On the international front, the nominations for the World Rowing Awards will be announced on October 11th. Sanita Puspure, who defended her title as the world singles sculls champion, features on the worldrowing.com site publicising the awards. Dominic Casey was the World Coach of the Year for 2018.

