Leinster and Ulster name much-changed sides for Aviva Stadium clash

Rieko Ioane will make his full home debut for Leinster in Friday's URC game against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Rieko Ioane will make his full home debut for Leinster and Wallabies prop Angus Bell will make his first start for Ulster when the sides meet in the BKT United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (7.45pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

In all Leo Cullen makes 11 changes to the starting XV which beat Leicester in the Champions Cup by 23-15 last weekend, with only Ioane, James Ryan, Jack Conan and James Lowe retained. It will also be a milestone game for Ryan, who will earn his 100th Leinster cap after being named in the secondrow.

Conan captains the side at number eight, with Scott Penny and Alex Soroka on the flanks. Ryan is joined in the engine room by Brian Deeny. A new frontrow sees Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani scrum down either side of Gus McCarthy.

Ioane will be partnered by Charlie Tector in the centre, with outhalf Sam Prendergast partnering Luke McGrath at halfback. Ciarán Frawley has been named at 15 after coming off the bench to play at fullback for most of last Friday’s comeback win in Welford Road, with Lowe and Joshua Kenny on the wings.

Dan Sheehan, Paddy McCarthy and Tadhg Furlong will provide the frontrow cover in a strong looking bench, with Joe McCarthy and Max Deegan completing the forward replacements. Fintan Gunne and Harry Byrne are the reserve halfbacks and Ruben Moloney completes the matchday squad.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has also named a much-changed side featuring several frontliners who were rested for last weekend’s defeat in Cardiff.

Ireland international Stuart McCloskey returns from a recent groin injury to start at inside centre and there is also a welcome return to the matchday squad for Ethan McIlroy, who is in line for a first appearance since suffering an ACL injury in January.

In the frontrow, Bell is joined by Ireland international forwards in hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole. Harry Sheridan and Charlie Irvine continue as the secondrow pairing.

Australian loosehead prop Angus Bell makes his first star for Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Completing the forward pack, David McCann starts at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney captaining the team at openside flanker. South African forward Juarno Augustus starts at number eight.

Scrumhalf Nathan Doak and outhalf Jack Murphy return to resume their partnership at halfback.

Murphy selects two wingers in top try-scoring form, with Werner Kok on the left and Robert Baloucoune on the right. Both wings have scored five tries each this season for the province.

McCloskey is alongside Jude Postlethwaite at outside centre and Jacob Stockdale completes the XV at fullback.

John Andrew, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes and academy backrow Bryn Ward form the forward replacements, with Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and McIlroy the backline cover options.

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Joshua Kenny, Rieko Ioane, Charlie Tector, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani; Brian Deeny, James Ryan; Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Paddy McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Max Deegan, Fintan Gunne, Harry Byrne, Ruben Moloney.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Rob Baloucoune, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Werner Kok; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine; David McCann, Nick Timoney (capt), Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: John Andrew, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).