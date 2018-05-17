National Rowing Centre gearing up for Coupe de la Jeunesse

Top young rowers to compete in trials this week in hope of qualifying for Coupe
The 14 blades of the countries which compete in the Coupe de la Jeunesse are on show at the National Rowing Centre, which will host the European junior tournament this July. Photograph: Cathal Noonan

The National Rowing Centre (NRC) in Farran Wood in Cork is gearing up to host the 14-country Coupe de la Jeunesse. Cork County Council has lent its support in the form of a €20,000 grant for the European junior tournament, which will be held from July 27th-29th.

Some of the top young rowers will be competing in trials this Friday at the NRC with the aim of landing a place at the Coupe.

'Great event'

Paul O’Donovan (2009 and 2010) and Gary O’Donovan (2010) both competed in the Coupe. “It’s a great event, and a great chance for the public to see international rowing in the lovely Lee Valley,” Gary said.

Ireland has a good record in the regatta. In 2017, the team brought home five gold medals from Hazewinkel in Belgium and placed third in the medal table.

Ireland last staged the Coupe in 2008 and 1999.

