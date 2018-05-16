Chris Froome continues to struggle at Giro d’Italia

Simon Yates extends his overall advantage with a second stage win
Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, celebrates on the podium after winning the eleventh stage of the Giro d’Italia. Photograph: EPA

Simon Yates stretched his lead of the Giro d’Italia as he won stage 11 of the race in Osimo on Thursday. The Mitchelton-Scott rider took his second stage win, but Chris Froome continues to struggle.

Yates pushed on late in stage 11 - a 158km run between Assisi and Osimo - pulling away from the pack and keeping Tom Dumoulin at bay to extend his lead over the Sunweb rider, who sits in second place as things stand, to move 47 seconds clear at the summit.

While Yates retains the maglia rosa jersey for the general classification leader, Froome’s Giro - his first since 2010 - remains a disappointment. The Team Sky man dropped off the pace during the final ascent of the stage to finish 40 seconds behind Yates.

That leaves the four-time Tour de France winner 23rd overall and a massive three minutes and 20 seconds off the overall lead. Closer to the front, Groupama-FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot is third, one minute and four seconds behind Yates, with Domenico Pozzovivo the highest-placed Italian rider in fourth spot.

