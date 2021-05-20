Mixed relay team claim another record time in Budapest

Quartet finish 13th in Europe in the 4x100m event

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe in action during the mixed 4x100 medley relay heats at the 2020 LEN European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

A fifth relay record in four days again provided the highlight for the Irish swimmers at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, this time the turn of the mixed 4x100m medley relay team.

The goal for Ireland at this event is to qualify a swimming relay team for the Olympic Games for the first time since 1972, and so far every relay team that has competed at the Duna Arena has swum at least one new record time.

On Thursday the mixed 4x100m medley relay became the latest when Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Ellen Walshe and Danielle Hill clocked 3:49.08 to lower the previous record of 3:52.38 that had stood since 2017. The quartet finished 13th in Europe, finishing in the top half of the biggest relay field of this championship.

On Wednesday, the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team twice broke the Irish senior record, nailing fifth in the final and with that putting themselves bang in contention for Olympic qualification. Ireland will have another chance to advance medley relay chances for Tokyo 2021 when the men’s and women’s teams line up in Budapest on Sunday.

Earlier, Ards swimmer Paddy Johnston clocked a personal best of 24.62 in the 50m butterfly heats. The 20-year-old has never swum faster than 25 seconds before in 50m pool competition and finished fourth in his heat from the unfavourable outside lane nine, though short of advancing to the semi-finals.

