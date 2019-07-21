Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman in a split decision in Vegas

Manny Pacquiao claimed the WBA welterweight title after defeating previously-unbeaten Keith Thurman on a split decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao, who went into the fight as the WBA regular champion, knocked down Thurman in the opening round but ended up having to go the distance before overcoming the reigning WBA super champion.

Two judges scored the fight 115-112 in favour of the eight-division world champion from the Philippines, with the other finding in favour of American Thurman, 114-113.

Pacquiao now boasts a record of 62 wins from 71 fights, while the defeat is the first for 30-year-old Thurman after 29 victories in his professional career.