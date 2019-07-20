Dan Martin suffers on brutal slopes of the Tourmalet
Julian Alaphilippe keeps hold of yellow jersey as Geraint Thomas loses time
France’s Thibaut Pinot celebrates as he wins the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race at Tourmalet Bareges. Photo: Getty Images
Geraint Thomas saw this Tour de France hopes fade on the brutal slopes of the Tourmalet as he lost contact with the main favourites in the final kilometre before Thibaut Pinot took victory. Ireland’s Dan Martin was dropped by the leaders earlier on the climb with his overall hopes of a place on the podium effectively ended.
Julian Alaphilippe once again defied expectations to finish second in the yellow jersey while Welshman Thomas was distanced and finished 36 seconds after Pinot. It was a dramatic finish to another stage which rewrote the general classification as contenders were dropped one-by-one on the Tourmalet.
