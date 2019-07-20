Dan Martin suffers on brutal slopes of the Tourmalet

Geraint Thomas saw this Tour de France hopes fade on the brutal slopes of the Tourmalet as he lost contact with the main favourites in the final kilometre before Thibaut Pinot took victory. Ireland’s Dan Martin was dropped by the leaders earlier on the climb with his overall hopes of a place on the podium effectively ended.

Julian Alaphilippe once again defied expectations to finish second in the yellow jersey while Welshman Thomas was distanced and finished 36 seconds after Pinot. It was a dramatic finish to another stage which rewrote the general classification as contenders were dropped one-by-one on the Tourmalet.

