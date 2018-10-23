LeBron’s Lakers still winless as Spurs strike in overtime

Patty Mills drilled a jumper with seven seconds remaining in overtime to cap a 7-0 run in the final 55 seconds and lift the San Antonio Spurs to a wild 143-142 win over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The result kept LeBron James winless over his first three games with his new team, even though he produced 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

The Lakers led 142-136 with 55.6 seconds remaining in overtime before San Antonio got a layup from Bryn Forbes and a 3-pointer by Rudy Gay to climb back to within 142-141. The Spurs then fouled James, who missed both free throws.

After a timeout, Mills drilled his jumper to put the Spurs in front 143-142. James, guarded by Gay between the free-throw line and the arc, settled for a 20-foot jumper with 0.9 seconds to play. The shot rimmed out, sealing the Spurs’ victory.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan poured in 32 points and dished out a career-high 14 assists in the win.

Kyle Kuzma had 37 points for the Lakers, who roared from behind in the final minute of regulation to force the extra period.

James canned a 28-foot 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to cap an 8-0 run in the last 64 seconds and send the game into overtime tied at 128. The teams went back and forth in a contentious fourth quarter that featured eight lead changes and three ties.

The Spurs (2-1) broke a four-game losing streak to Los Angeles that included a sweep by the Lakers last season.

Gay and Forbes scored 16 points each for the Spurs, with Marco Belinelli contributing 15 points and Mills adding 12. Dante Cunningham had a career-high 12 rebounds for San Antonio.

Josh Hart added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, while JaVale McGee hit for 16 points and Lonzo Ball scored 14.

The Lakers were forced to play without guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram, who were suspended by the league for three games and four games, respectfully, for their role in a fight during a loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.