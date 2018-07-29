Late three-pointer earns Ireland u-18s European bronze

Nate Moore scores with 2.3 seconds left on the clock to clinch two-point victory over Monaco
Eoin Nelson in action for Ireland against Monaco in Kosovo

Eoin Nelson in action for Ireland against Monaco in Kosovo

 

Nate Moore’s three-pointer with 2.3 seconds to go earned Ireland a 93-91 victory over Monaco in the bronze-medal play-off at the Fiba Under-18 European Championship Division C in Kosovo.

A 21-point performance from captain Darragh O’Sullivan had Ireland in control, but a late comeback saw Monaco take the lead with 30 seconds remaining. Galway’s James Connaire kept his composure at the free throw line to send Ireland ahead by one (90-89) with 20 seconds left, but a turnover led to an easy lay-up for Monaco and they were ahead by one with the clock ticking down.

But Limerick star Moore – who impressed for Ireland throughout the tournament – found space and hit the three-pointer as the stadium erupted.

Speaking afterwards, Moore said: “My heart was in my mouth. Somehow we got the ball up the court and James found me with the pass and I just shot it. It’s unbelievable to have a bronze medal now, absolutely unbelievable.”

Head coach Paul Kelleher added: “We were absolutely wonderful today. It was heart-stopping stuff. We knew Monaco would come back late, they’ve done it in all of their games, but the lads did the job and it’s nice to come home with the medal too.”

IRELAND: Paul Kelly (inj), Jay Kavanagh, Nathan Moore (6), James Connaire (13), Cillian O’Driscoll (5), David Murray (10), Eoin McCann (10), Darragh O’Sullivan (21), Oisín Rice (6), Conor Liston, Matt Harper (9), Eoin Nelson (13)

