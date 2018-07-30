Angling Notes: Welcome investment in young anglers announced

AS part of the Dormant Account Action Plan 2018, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has received funding of €393,250 for two projects to develop angling among young people.

In making the announcement, Minister of State for Rural Affairs and Natural Resources Sean Kyne said €40 million was now available to fund 45 measures nationwide.

The two IFI initiatives entail a Novice Angling Strategy (Measure 2.7.1) which will receive €70,000 to develop a scheme to support events for disadvantaged groups, angling hubs and coaches to ensure a safe environment for youths and vulnerable adults.

Secondly, a Go Fishing – Novice Angling Initiative (Measure 2.7.2). This project will receive funding of €323,250 to oversee the appointment of five regional outreach co-ordinators in the major urban areas.

Co-ordinators will work with Angling for Youth Development Ireland, the Angling Council of Ireland and other organisations to increase the numbers engaging in angling across the regions.

The funding will allow IFI to properly resource a strategy to incorporate one of its existing youth programmes, the Dublin Angling Initiative and the education and outreach initiatives across the country. It will also reach out to include voluntary organisations nationwide.

Dr Ciarán Byrne, said: “We are delighted to welcome this funding which will support us in growing the numbers of novice and youth anglers. Recent socio-economic studies of recreational angling reveal that of the 325,000 anglers in Ireland, 37 per cent are over 55 years of age and 49 per cent are in the 35-54 age bracket. We know, however, that 83 per cent of primary school students we surveyed want to go fishing.”

The Dormant Accounts Fund Action Plan 2018 can be viewed at www.fisheriesireland.ie.

Contact: Tony Lowes 353 (0)27 74771 / 353 (0) 87 217 6316 for further details.

All-Ireland Junior Canal Championships

The All-Ireland Junior Canal Championships took place on the Royal Canal last weekend under the auspices of the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (Ncffi) and co-hosted by Enfield CAC.

Included in the field were two of Ireland’s Under-15 team who are heading for the world championships in Italy next week, and a novice section in an unpressurised environment with coaches on hand for support and supervision.

Eoin Rogers had a great weight of over seven pounds to win the U-15 section

Fishing was good with some excellent catches recorded. International angler Eoin Rogers had a great weight of over seven pounds to win the U-15 section and Conor O’Donoghue brought in nearly 15lbs to win the novice section.

All of Conor’s fish succumbed to the whip and included five bream to 4lb. However, roach dominated with the odd skimmer and tench.

Following a helping of sausages and chips, all competitors went home with a prize – greatly supported by Southside Angling – and thanks were also extended to Waterways Ireland for its continued support.

Conor O’Donoghue brought in nearly 15lbs to win the NCFFI novice section.

Results: U-15 section: 1, Eoin Rogers, 7lb 6oz; 2, Roisin Bohan, 3lb 13oz. Novice section: 1, Conor O’Donoghue, 14lb 11oz; 2, Leah O’Donoghue, 2lb 8.5oz; 3, Killian McEvilly, 2lb 5.5oz.

Budding anglers are invited to attend the final two legs of the summer league held by Royal Enfield CAC, an Angling for Youth Development Hub #AFYDI.

The first of those final legs took place last Monday at which 20 juniors turned out at the Hill at Down on the Royal Canal to enjoy catches of small tench, hybrids and skimmers. The final is scheduled for this evening.

angling@irishtimes.com.