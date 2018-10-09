Jon Mackey named as Canoeing Ireland high performance director

Mackey is the training and development officer for the sport and is also a national coach for Kickboxing Ireland
 

Canoeing Ireland has chosen Jon Mackey to head up its high performance programme. Mackey is the training and development officer for the sport and is also a national coach for Kickboxing Ireland, whose junior team finished fourth in the medals table at the junior World Championships in Italy in September. He is studying for a Masters degree in coaching science in sport at University College, Dublin.

There are multiple disciplines in canoeing, with sprint and slalom having an Olympic platform. Ireland has had success internationally in recent years but has not had a high performance director. The outgoing chief executive, Paddy Boyd, has been working with others in the sport to give paddlers a similar standard of support as that enjoyed by competitors in other Olympic and Paralympic sports.

“I am really delighted that we addressing this important area of our sport,” Boyd said. “There is undoubted paddling talent in Ireland, borne out by recent results. It is incumbent on Canoeing Ireland to provide the support for our ambitious young athletes.”

Mackey said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the athletes, coaching staff and discipline committees within Canoeing Ireland.”

He added that 2018 had seen good results across a number of disciplines. “We have a team with huge potential and I look forward to working along side them as we endeavour to make our mark on the European, world and Olympic stage.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.