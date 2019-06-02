Jenny Egan continues fine run with World Cup bronze in Duisburg

Jenny Egan took a bronze medal at the canoe sprint World Cup in Duisburg, Germany on Sunday. In a close finish of the women’s K1 5,000 metres the Ireland paddler finished behind two Australians and just ahead of Germany’s Tabea Medert. In the first World Cup in Poland, Egan took silver.

Barry Watkins finished sixth in the B Final of the K1 500, 15th overall, and 24th in the K1 men’s 1,000, an Olympic event. Egan did not progress from the heats of the K1 200 and 500.

Ireland’s best hope for an Olympic spot in canoeing, Liam Jegou, made the semi-final of his event, the C1, at the canoe slalom European Championships in Pau, France. A 50-second penalty for missing gate 16 ruined his chance of a place in the final.

Matthew McCartney twice took bronze at junior level at the canoe marathon World Cup in Norway – in the K1 22.6 kilometres and the K1 3,400m.