Jack O’Connor set to be appointed Kerry manager for two more years tomorrow

Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Kerry county board is expected to ratify football manager Jack O’Connor’s appointment for a further two years, formally confirming that the five-times All-Ireland winner will extend his tenure until 2027.
In the immediate aftermath of the All-Ireland win over Donegal, O’Connor appeared to be hinting that he would call it a day as his term was up but he was evidently sufficiently buoyed by official and player support to reconsider.
Only last week, Player of the Year favourite David Clifford said: “I haven’t actually really been talking to him much in the last few weeks. It’s just been kind of busy, but look, we’d love for him to stay on.”
A year ago, O’Connor had to empanel a largely new backroom team of Cian O’Neill, Aodán Mac Gearailt, James Costello, and Pa McCarthy and it is believed that they will remain with him.
For the fifth time, O’Connor achieved a league and All-Ireland double despite a midseason wobble that saw Kerry beaten by nine points by Meath in the group stages. The team’s form surged from the quarter-finals on, defeating champions Armagh, Tyrone and Ulster title winners Donegal.
His previous terms in charge lasted three years, 2003-06, and four years, 2009-12. Assuming he serves out the full appointment, he will have been in charge for six years.
O’Connor is currently fourth on the all-time managers’ All-Ireland roll of honour, behind two fellow Kerry men, Mick O’Dwyer and Eamonn O’Sullivan, both with eight, and Dublin’s Jim Gavin on six.