Jenny Egan and Ronan Foley ready for canoe sprint World Cup

Egan looking to continue excellent 2018 form while Foley is a rising star of the sport

Jenny Egan and Ronan Foley will represent Ireland at the World Cup in Poznan. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Jenny Egan and Ronan Foley will represent Ireland at the World Cup in Poznan. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Ireland’s sprint canoe team start their international campaign at the World Cup in Poznan, Poland on Thursday.

Jenny Egan, who had an excellent 2018, is joined by Ronan Foley, a rising star in the sport.

Egan’s honours last year included a gold medal in the 5,000 metres at the sprint World Cup in Portugal and a bronze medal at the sprint World Championships over the same distance.

She must find top form at the shorter distances if she is to qualify a boat for the Olympic Games come this year’s World Championships in Hungary in August. This weekend she competes in the 200m and 500m, as well as the 5,000 metres.

Foley took a silver medal as a junior at the marathon World Championships last year. His hopes of Olympic qualification will be in the 1,000 metres, and he also competes in 500m and 5,000m.

Barry Watkins and Ryan O’Connor complete the team.

Paracanoeist Patrick O’Leary got the Ireland challenge going in Poznan. He made two finals in the paracanoe European Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday, taking seventh and eighth.

The Junior Liffey Descent last weekend saw Éabha Ó Drisceoil and Senan Forrestal come home fastest.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.