Japan’s new prime minister insists Tokyo 2020 will go ahead

Yoshihide Suga says Olympics will be ‘proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic’

Japan’s new prime minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed the Tokyo Olympics will take place next summer. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/Getty/AFP

Japan’s new prime minister has vowed the Tokyo Olympics will take place next summer “as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic”.

Yoshihide Suga told the UN General Assembly’s virtual summit his country would “proactively lead” the world’s recovery from coronavirus.

“In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic,” he said.

“I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure.”

Organisers said in February the Olympics would go ahead as scheduled from July 24th 2020.

But in March the International Olympic Committee and Japan said in a joint statement the Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021”.

