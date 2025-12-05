Gerry Thornley’s Challenge Cup pool-by-pool guide

Pool 1: Ospreys, Zebre, Montpellier, Montauban, Black Lion, Connacht

Connacht targeted this tournament last season, earning a top seeding into the knock-out stages before being outmuscled 43-40 by Racing in the quarter-finals at home. Sunday’s opener away to the Ospreys looks pivotal in decreeing they can do so again, although after hosting the Georgians in round two on Saturday week, they face a tricky trek to Montpellier in January before finishing their pool campaign at home to Montauban.

Montpellier are going much better this season and sit seventh in the Top 14, in large part to their big pack and the best defence in that championship. They also have the kind of squad depth that can see them rotate and remain competitive – witness how Montpellier won this competition in both 2016 and 2021.

Newly promoted Montauban have won only once this season and their primary focus will likely be on staying above Perpignan, so keeping their Top 14 status intact via the playoffs.

Black Lion won one match out of four in this competition last season, which was more than Zebre, although the Italian side have showed marked improvement in the URC this season and may find themselves in contention.

Possible finishing order: Connacht, Montpellier, Zebre, Ospreys.

Pool 2: Lyon, Newcastle, Dragons, Benetton, Lions, Perpignan

Three of the sides in this group have not won a match between them this season, namely Newcastle (bottom of the Premiership), Perpignan (bottom of the Top 14) and the Dragons (15th of 16 in the URC). So opportunity could knock for Benetton, Lyon (winners of the Challenge Cup in 2022 and finalists last season) and the Lions, who are seventh in the URC.

Possible finishing order: Lions, Lyon, Dragons, Benetton.

Pool 3: Cheetahs, Cardiff, Exeter, Racing 92, Stade Francais, Ulster

As with Connacht, Ulster’s prospects will be dictated to a large degree by their marquee Friday night opening fixture against Racing in Belfast. Richie Murphy’s pretty much full-strength selection, allowing for injuries, looks like a statement of intent: witness a debut for Angus Bell off the bench.

Racing dropped down from the Champions Cup last season to reach the semi-finals, and like many Top 14 sides before them, the Parisians might still find themselves in contention for some silverware, such is the depth of their squad and the huger of fringe players.

The same is true of their Parisian neighbours Stade Francais, a yo-yo club who are on the up again and sit third in the Top 14. Eight different Top 14 sides have contributed to the French winning this competition 11 times.

Exeter look as if they are on the up again too, and sit second in the Premiership, which has provided 14 winners. The Cheetahs could take a scalp or two at home and Cardiff are the form Welsh side, who have won this twice before in 2010 and 2018.

Possible finishing order: Racing, Stade, Ulster, Cardiff.