Cricket Ireland confirms T20 double-header is sold out

Cricket Ireland have announced that the Twenty20 international double-header on Friday June 29th has sold out, with a capacity of 8,500 set to pack into Malahide for the meeting of Ireland and India in the men’s game and Ireland and Bangladesh in the women’s encounter.

Tickets remain for the first T20 game between Ireland and India on Wednesday, June 27th, while hospitality packages are still available for the double-header. The two men’s games will start at 4pm, while the women’s game on the Friday will get under way at 11am.

The two days will provide a boost to Cricket Ireland’s coffers after they incurred costs of over €1 million in hosting the inaugural Test match against Pakistan. Much of the infrastructure will remain in place at Malahide between the games, with capacity being increased by 2,000 by building back the temporary stands.

Sky Sports will broadcast both the men’s games, with discussions continuing over possible live coverage of the women’s game. RTÉ will also show highlights.