Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien hits a huge six - and smashes his own car window
36-year-old hit his own car during an innings of 82 off 37 balls for Leinster Lightning
Kevin O’Brien smashed his own car window during an innings for Leinster Lightning. Photograph: Cricket Ireland
Ireland powerhouse Kevin O’Brien may have been wishing he had reined in his hard-hitting after smashing a six and his own car window in an Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy match on Thursday.
O’Brien’s ability to send the ball sailing over the rope is well-known, and he did so eight times in a stunning 82 from only 37 balls for Leinster Lightning against North-West Warriors at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.
However, one of the 36-year-old’s maximum blows had the unintended consequence of shattering the window of his own vehicle in the adjacent car park and in need of an urgent repairment.
📸: KEVIN O’BRIEN SMASHES SIX...— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) August 27, 2020
...and his own car window. Seriously.#IP2020 | @TestTriangle ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/dKbfDRHrjY
Cricket Ireland highlighted the damage on its Twitter account although O’Brien had the consolation of helping Leinster to victory.
A belligerent innings from O’Brien — part of the Ireland side that lost 2-1 in a one-day series against England earlier this month — underpinned Leinster’s 124 for four in a match reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain.
The Warriors could only muster 104 for eight in response, helping Leinster to a 24-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in Ireland’s domestic T20 competition.