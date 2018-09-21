Ireland qualify for show jumping team final in North Carolina

Anchorman Cian O’Connor produced one of only five clears at World Equestrian Games

Margie McLoone

Cian O’Connor and Good Luck delivered a vital clear round to help Ireland make it into the World Equestrian Games team final. Photograph: Erin Gilmore)

Cian O’Connor and Good Luck delivered a vital clear round to help Ireland make it into the World Equestrian Games team final. Photograph: Erin Gilmore)

 

Ireland has qualified for Friday’s final team round of the show jumping competition at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina.

At lunchtime on Thursday, a place in the final didn’t look at all likely for the Rodrigo Pessoa-managed team as Cork’s Shane Sweetnam, who had gone clear on Wednesday, had picked up nine faults with Chaqui Z while Tipperary’s Shane Breen finished his round on Ipswich van de Wolfsakker with an additional 14 faults.

Things didn’t improve when the action resumed in the afternoon as Limerick’s Paul O’Shea had two fences down with Skara Glen’s Machu. However, anchorman Cian O’Connor produced one of only five clears within the time on Good Luck to give Ireland a two-round total of 27.10. The Meath rider, who was temporarily in the individual silver medal position, finished the day in fifth place on a penalty score of 2.69.

While Switzerland continues to lead the team standings (11.64) ahead of the USA (12.59), Germany (18.09), Sweden (20.59) and The Netherlands (24.35), Swiss rider Steve Guerdat, who was in the lead individually after the opening round with Bianca, dropped to eighth (4). Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca now tops the leaderboard with Irenice Horta (1.19).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.