Ireland qualify for Olympics team dressage for the first time

Judy Reynolds breaks Irish record in Rotterdam to secure Tokyo ticket

Margie McLoone

The Irish dressage team of Anna Merveldt, Judy Reynolds, Heike Holstein and Kate Dwyer.

Ireland have qualified a dressage team for the Olympics for the first time after Judy Reynolds set a new national record in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Lying 10th of the 15 competing nations following Monday’s opening session, the team was still outside the qualification places when Reynolds entered the Rotterdam arena on her Rio Olympics mount Vancouver K.

Under pressure, the 38-year-old set a new Irish record of 76.351% which guaranteed Ireland a team place at the Tokyo Games next year.

The quartet, which also comprises Kate Dwyer (Snowdon Faberge), Heike Holstein (Sambuca) and Anna Merveldt (Esporim), completed on a total of 213.540% which left them seventh overall, behind a totally dominant Germany (244.969), and second of the eight teams chasing qualification at this final team qualifier in Europe.

