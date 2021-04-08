Tennis Ireland to launch new tennis ranking system

Tennis Ireland has become one of the first associations in the world to launch the new ITF World Tennis Number (WTN) developed by the International Tennis Federation. The WTN is a rating system, not unlike the handicap system in golf and is designed to allow players compete against each other based on their level of tennis rather than age or gender.

The system will be rolled out in Ireland this year along with many other national and regional tennis associations including Britain through the LTA and the United States through the USTA. Over 100 Nations having signed up already accounting for 68 million players.

Whereas golf differentiates between men and women players on length using different tee boxes throughout the golf course, the new system in tennis has been devised to allow the genders to compete as equals. Based on the WTN a 14-year-old girl can compete against an 80-year-old man if their WTNs are similar. The scale will see players given a rating from 40 to 1, with recreational players starting close to 40 and professional players being closer to 1.

“I think it will have the same impact as the handicap system in golf. We are very excited about it,” said Tennis Ireland chief executive, Richard Fahy.

The ITF have been collecting data over the last three and a half years and 50,000 matches to give players WTN starting points. Gradually as people use the system and more data is collected the algorithm used will refine the system and adjust the WTN number.

“Regardless of age, gender or ability, it allows you find opponents near to your ability to play against,” said Tennis Ireland Competitions Manager James Cooney. “On the scale of one to 40 both genders will be on the same scale.”

The international federation see it as a game changing project with the goal to allow players to be grouped with other well-matched opponents, providing more appropriate and enjoyable competition while also driving player development and participation.

Tennis Ireland hope to have every Irish competition on the system. To launch it a pilot event is being held at the National Tennis Centre in DCU on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th April with men’s and women’s players from both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Federation Cup) panels.

However, under current Level 5 restrictions no spectators will be allowed at the venue and all of Tennis Ireland’s Covid-19 Protocols will be in place. Some matches will be live streamed on the Tennis Ireland YouTube channel over the two days.