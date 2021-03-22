IFI launches online programme for Go Fishing Week 2021

A national celebration of fishing with a programme of online events has been launched by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI). Entitled Go Fishing Week 2021, the initiative will provide an opportunity to connect with people virtually to encourage them to try fishing by making information easily accessible.

The week-long event runs from Sunday April 25th to Monday May 3rd, and will broaden awareness across a series of themes including sustainability, protecting habitats and wellbeing benefits. Online events will take place throughout the week and are free to join, but registration may be required.

A sample of what is in store includes the opportunity to join the Irish Specimen Fish Committee in a webinar to learn about specimen and record Irish fish. This webinar is scheduled for Sunday 25th.

Watch a video on how to remove a hook from a flounder (flatfish) and safely release it back into the water. Safety on the water is a key feature and viewers are invited to join a webinar to learn from the experts on advice in and around water.

Running alongside the Go Fishing Week, a video competition will be held, entitled “Why I love to fish”. This is an initiative to get people to spread the word about fishing by sharing a short video clip of their fishing adventures online and what angling means to them.

Entries are welcome from individuals, groups, fishing clubs and youth clubs. Closing date for entries is Friday April 9th.

The competition is open to those over 18 years of age. If your video includes anyone under 16 years of age, only a parent/guardian may submit the content. Overall winner will receive a fishing tackle voucher for €100 and there are prizes for runners-up and special categories.

To learn more about what is happening and how to get involved, visit fisheriesireland.ie/gofishingweek. Also, details will be posted in the run-up to the week on facebook.com/inlandfisheriesireland and twitter.com/InlandFisherIE.

Francis O’Donnell, CEO of IFI, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring our events into a virtual capacity and make them accessible to everyone. From webinars, podcasts and videos to virtual competitions, we hope people of all ages will get involved and join us in celebrating Go Fishing Week 2021.”

Passing on salmon wisdom

Darragh Moran, nephew of Tom O’Shea, assisting in releasing salmon smolts near the hatchery on the Cummeragh River in Waterville, Co Kerry

Tom O’Shea deserves great credit for his unabated dedication and enthusiasm spanning several decades in running the salmon hatchery on the Cummeragh River which flows into Lough Currane in Waterville, Co Kerry.

In the early stages of the hatchery, schoolchildren, college students and tourists were regular visitors to learn about the evolution of the salmon (bradán). Indeed, on the day of release to the wild, schoolchildren often assist in this task.

Each year O’Shea accumulates about 40,000 ova (eggs), bringing them on to fingerlings until finally ready for release at the smolt stage.

“It’s a delicate operation, particularly when the ‘sac’ stage ceases and we introduce feeding. We usually release in January and 10,000 would be our average number for the past five years,” he says.

Dr Ken Whelan has suggested it should be possible to “up” the release figure to 20,000. “This figure we hope to reach in the next few years. First, though, we will have to expand the hatchery,” O’Shea says.

Up until last year all smolts before release had the adipose fin clipped for identification purposes. Local angling personnel were always on hand to assist with this task. However, with Covid restrictions resulting in lack of manpower, last year’s batch were, unfortunately, released unclipped.

“As a result, it will be difficult to identify these salmon. Our best year to date for return of our hatchery fish is 34,” he says.

On a separate note, angling on Currane is almost non-existent so far this season. With two months gone already, only a few salmon have been caught. Between atrocious weather conditions and pandemic travel restrictions there are very few boats out on the lake.

