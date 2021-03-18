Wimbledon to take place without famous queues this summer

Organisers are planning on the basis of only a limited number of fans being allowed in

Campers queue for tickets to Wimbledon in 2019. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Wimbledon’s famous queue will not operate for this summer’s Championships, the All England Club has confirmed.

The snake of people and tents in Wimbledon Park has become one of the defining sights of the event as tennis fans camp out overnight to secure access to the show courts, but coronavirus restrictions mean tickets will be distributed differently this year.

There will also be no reselling of tickets within the grounds, and a Wimbledon statement read: “Both the queue and ticket resale remain much-loved and important Wimbledon traditions and we look forward to their return in 2022.”

Organisers are working on the basis a reduced number of fans will be allowed into the grounds but are trying to be as flexible as possible to accommodate whatever the social distancing requirements are in June and July.

Everyone who secured tickets through the public ballot for the 2020 tournament, which had to be cancelled, will be given the opportunity to purchase the same tickets for this summer.

Wimbledon then anticipates an online platform for general ticket sales opening in June.

It had already been revealed that players, their support teams and officials would be required to stay in official hotels rather than private houses, while the invitation doubles events for former greats will not be held.

