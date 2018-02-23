‘I am the best at this’ - Conor McGregor is plotting UFC return

Dubliner claims that he offered to take on Frankie Edgar at next weekend’s UFC 222
Conor McGregor has claimed that he offered to fight at next weekend’s UFC event. Photograph: Derek Hogan/Inpho

Conor McGregor has claimed that he offered to fight at next weekend’s UFC event. Photograph: Derek Hogan/Inpho

 

Conor McGregor has vowed to get back in the octagon for his next fight, saying that he offered to take on Frankie Edgar at next weekend’s UFC 222 but was denied.

McGregor last fought in the UFC in November 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight belt but the 29-year-old never defended the title as he entered the boxing ring instead, to take on Floyd Mayweather last August.

The Irishman is set to lose the lightweight belt as UFC President Dana White said last month that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will fight for the undisputed title at UFC 223 on April 7th.

“I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this,” McGregor wrote on his official Instagram page. “I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 . . . but I was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.

“I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in.

“On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here . . . ”

McGregor is yet to fight following his TKO loss to Mayweather, the second biggest pay-per-view fight in history, but has previously said that he does not want to compete in the WWE.

Edgar was expected to take on American Max Holloway for the featherweight title at UFC 222 but the 26-year-old withdrew due to injury and has been replaced by Brian Ortega.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.