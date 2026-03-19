Heimir Hallgrímsson signs new contract with Ireland until after Euro 2028

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has signed a contract extension with the FAI until after Euro 2028.

The Icelander agreed terms with FAI chief executive David Courell on Thursday morning ahead of announcing the squad to play the Czech Republic in the World Cup playoff next Thursday.

“It’s similar to a general pay rise in Ireland over the last two years,” he joked.

“I’m happy to be here, I like the project,” Hallgrímsson added on his own contract extension. “I said I wanted to do that after the qualifiers, or after the tournament, but there was big pressure from the association for me to sign before these playoff matches.

“I said I don’t want to be where I’m not wanted, (but) I really felt that I was wanted and so we decided to extend the contract until after the after the Euros.”

Asked if his backroom team would also remain, he said “we’re not there” but added he hoped that would be the case. “Some of the the staff have already committed to continue but I’m hoping that we will have more or less an unchanged backroom staff.”

Hallgrímsson added that he spoke to assistant coach John O’Shea about the extension on Thursday morning.

“I spoke to him before about this, if we would continue, and he’d love to stay on. He loves it at the moment, it’s a good moment, so it’s a good time to do these things. I hope we will continue with the same staff. I love working with these people I’m surrounded with, the super people here, I love to work with them.

“I learn a lot from from him and Paddy (McCarthy), Gudmundur (Hreidarsson), Pep (Lazaro), and Damo (Damien Doyle) – they’re all kind of experts in their areas that will make me look a little bit better.”

QPR's Harvey Vale has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup playoffs. Photograph: Lee Keuneke/PA

In his 25-man squad, Hallgrímsson made some interesting calls ahead of the trip to Prague next Thursday.

In midfield, where the main challenge is to replace the injured Burnley captain Josh Cullen, the former Ireland under-21 skipper Conor Coventry does not make the cut, despite being capped against Portugal last year. Hallgrímsson has instead turned to Bosun Lawal and Harvey Vale.

Lawal is expected to shake off a hamstring strain to feature for Stoke City against Preston North End on Friday night while QPR’s Vale is a bolt from the blue, having only attained his Fifa clearance to switch from England to Ireland last week.

Lawal and Vale are not expected to start against the Czechs, although they could see minutes off the bench.

“Bosun is taller, stronger, which we expect this game will be about,” said Hallgrímsson. “He has been with us for two camps so he knows what we expect of him. Like anyone else, he could start.”

Vale captained the England under-19s to a European championship title in 2022.

“I talked to him over a year ago at Queen’s Park when he expressed a desire to be involved. His performance has been growing in every game, so I think this is a perfect time to bring him in.

“Good player, good person, hard working guy who creates chances and scores goals.”

The smart money is on Jason Knight partnering Jayson Molumby in midfield although Alan Browne returns and Ipswich Town’s Jack Taylor is an established member of the panel.

Vale could be an impact option as one of the wide attackers if Sammie Szmodics or Chiedozie Ogbene run out of steam at the Fortuna Arena.

The Ireland manager has also turned to three hugely important, yet injury-prone veterans in Séamus Coleman, Robbie Brady and Ogbene.

Brady missed the World Cup qualifiers last year with a calf injury that could be tested when Preston take on Stoke on Friday. Coleman’s hamstring only lasted 10 minutes for Everton against Manchester United last November, and he has not played since.

Ogbene’s troublesome hamstring tore in the second half of the 3-2 defeat of Hungary in Budapest on November 16th, when Troy Parrott scored his unforgettable hat-trick. He has been lining out for the Sheffield United under-21s to prove his match fitness.

Szmodics also returns from surgery to potentially come straight back into the side if Ogbene cannot get up to speed.

David McGoldrick, at 38, was considered for selection despite retiring from international football in 2020 but Hallgrímsson opted to recall Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny as cover for Parrott.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Czech Republic

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Mark Travers (Everton), Josh Keeley (Luton Town).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), John Egan (Hull City), James Abankwah (Watford), Liam Scales (Celtic)*, Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Alan Browne (Middlesbrough), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Harvey Vale (QPR).

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Johnny Kenny (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Celtic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United, on loan from Ipswich Town), Sammie Szmodics (Derby County, on loan from Ipswich Town).

*Suspended for Czech Republic game