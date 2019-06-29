Hamilton demoted from front row in Austria for impeding Raikkonen

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc takes pole with Max Verstappen moving up to second on grid

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during the qualifying session for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg. Photograph: Erwin Scheriau/AFP/Getty Images

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during the qualifying session for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg. Photograph: Erwin Scheriau/AFP/Getty Images

 

Stewards handed Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton a three place penalty for impeding in Austrian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, dropping the Mercedes driver from the front row of the grid.

The sanction means Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, last year’s winner, will now start alongside Ferrari’s pole sitter Charles Leclerc.

Stewards ruled Hamilton had impeded Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen in the first phase of qualifying. The Briton was also handed one penalty point, his first of the 12 months period.

Five times champion Hamilton is leading team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 36 points after winning the last four races and six out of eight.

More to follow

