Irish rowers enjoy success at Henley Royal Regatta qualifiers

Irish rowers had an encouraging set of results at the qualifiers for Henley Royal Regatta on Friday, with a good strike rate in open events.

Sadhbh O’Connor of NUIG and Natalie Long of Skibbereen qualified for the open pairs event. The two formed one of just five crews to make it through.

Another Skibbereen oarswoman, Orla Hayes, booked her place in an open event, the Princess Royal for single scullers.

The Enniskillen boys’ quadruple also made it through in the Fawley, while the girls’ quad did the same in the Diamond Jubilee.

Nathan Hull of Queen’s University and partner Olly Dix of Leander go into the main draw for the double sculls Challenge Cup.

UCD did not make it in the Remenham Cup, the open event for women’s eights. They have been training in England for over a week and made it to the quarter-finals of Henley Women’s Regatta last weekend.

The Lagan Scullers’ quadruple came very close to qualifying in the Prince of Wales, while Belfast Rowing Club did not make it in the Britannia.

HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA

Qualifiers, Friday (Selected results; Irish interest)

Remenham Cup (Women’s Eights, Open): UCD did not qualify

Prince of Wales (Men’s Quadruple, Club and University): Lagan Scullers did not qualify

Fawley (Men’s Quadruple, Junior): Enniskillen Royal Boat Club – Qualified

Diamond Jubilee Cup (Women’s Quadruple, Junior): Enniskillen Royal Boat Club – Qualified

Britannia (Men’s Fours, coxed, Club): Belfast Rowing Club – did not qualify

Hambleden Pairs (Women’s Pairs, Open): Sadhbh O’Connor and Natalie Long (NUIG and Skibbereen) – Qualified

Double Sculls (Men’s Double, Open): Nathan Hull and OJ Dix (Queen’s, Belfast and Leander) – Qualified

Princess Royal (Women’s Single, Open): Orla Hayes (Skibbereen) – Qualified