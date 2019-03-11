Former world champion Dermott Lennon wins in Spain

The best result for Ireland’s show jumping riders over the weekend came on the Sunshine Tour at Vejer de la Frontera in Spain where, on Saturday, former world champion Dermott Lennon landed the three-star 1.45m Grand Prix on MJM Pursuit.

The Co Down native was one of 16 riders who progressed to the jump-off round where he was home clear in 37.37 on Zoe Harvey’s Irish Sport Horse mare, a 10-year-old by Aldato which was bred in Co Tyrone by Cyril Ferguson. Emma Augier de Moussac of the Czech Republic finished second on Rubio Monocoat Electric (38.18) with Lisa Cubitt of New Zealand placing third on Uncas S (39).

Following his winning double on Friday, Kildare’s Mikey Pender picked up some place money on Sunday at Vilamoura in Portugal where he partnered the Hughes Bravo team’s HHS Matilde into fourth place in the 1.50m Grand Prix which was won, with the only double clear, by Brazil’s Felipe Ramos Guinato on Ulahop Boy. An eight-year-old ISH mare by Cardento, HHS Matilde was one of the youngest horses in the 31-strong three-star class.