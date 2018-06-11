Navratilova to commentate at Wimbledon despite BBC pay gap comments

Former tennis star revealed that John McEnroe is paid 10 times more than her
Martina Navratilova will commentate for the BBC at Wimbledon despite comments she made about gender pay differences among broadcasters at the event. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Martina Navratilova will commentate for the BBC at Wimbledon despite comments she made about gender pay differences among broadcasters at the event. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

 

Martina Navratilova has said she will commentate on the Wimbledon tournament for the BBC this year after criticising how much more the broadcaster paid fellow commentator John McEnroe.

Navratilova revealed in March she had discovered McEnroe made at least £150,000 (€175,000) – 10 times more than her – for commentating when the BBC released a list of its top-earning presenters and journalists.

She tweeted on Saturday that she was “very happy to announce I will be working at Wimbledon,” adding, “it’s good to see the BBC taking gender pay equality seriously”.

Navratilova also said she would “love” to commentate on men’s matches as well as women’s, but did not reveal whether the BBC had addressed her concerns about unequal pay.

Britain’s public broadcaster has faced criticism from women complaining they are paid less than men in equivalent jobs and misled about their pay to hide widespread gender discrimination.

At the time of the row, BBC Sport said McEnroe and Navratilova performed different roles in the team and that “gender isn’t a factor” in salary.

“The gender pay gap in sport, like elsewhere, happens because we do not value women’s work and effort as much as we do men’s,” said Jemima Olchawski, head of policy and insight at the Fawcett Society, which lobbies for gender equality.

“If the BBC want to keep talented women onside they will need to go further to show that they are tackling their gender pay problem.”

Wimbledon introduced equal prizemoney for women and men in 2007 after years of campaigning by figureheads including Billie Jean King. This year’s tournament starts on July 2nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.