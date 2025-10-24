Noel McGrath among recipients of Gaelic Writers’ Personality of the Year awards

Noel McGrath lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup with his son Sam after Tipperary's win over Cork. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tipperary hurler Noel McGrath was named Gaelic Writers Association Hurling Personality of the Year at the association’s annual dinner on Friday night. Kerry manager Jack O’Connor had earlier been announced as the recipient of the football award.

Galway’s Shauna Healy was chosen for the camogie accolade, with Dublin’s All-Ireland winning captain Carla Rowe picked for women’s football.

McGrath, who won a fourth All-Ireland hurling medal in July, is the only player to have played in every final since Tipperary’s re-emergence in the 2009 decider and the only one to have won all four of the county’s All-Ireland titles in that time.

In a magnificent season for his county, McGrath started against Clare in the Munster Championship and came on as a replacement in all of Tipperary’s subsequent games, including their win over Cork in the All-Ireland final.

The three-time All Star, who will turn 35 in December, has been a stalwart in the remarkable dual feats of his club Loughmore-Castleiney, who again compete in this year’s county final on Sunday.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor with his GWA Gaelic Football Personality of the Year award in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

O’Connor managed Kerry to a fifth All-Ireland title in his third spell in charge of the Kingdom, his senior intercounty management career having begun in 2004. He again turned around a championship that had threatened to come off the rails following a nine-point defeat to Meath, his charges going on to beat Donegal emphatically in the All-Ireland final.

Shauna Healy’s return to the Galway camogie squad after the birth of her son Billy last year strengthened their defence for a season that ended in an epic All-Ireland final victory over Cork.

Carla Rowe captained Dublin footballers to a crushing win over Meath in the All-Ireland final, scoring 0-4 on the way to claiming her fifth All-Ireland medal. In the semi-final against Galway Rowe also pulled off a stunning goal, back-heeling the ball to the net.

Dublin’s Carla Rowe. Photograph: Paul Barrett/Inpho

There were Hall of Fame citations for Four former players were also inducted into the Gaelic Writers Association Hall of Fame; Larry Tompkins, Juliet Murphy, Nickey Brennan and Imelda Hobbins.

Tompkins is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation and was a pivotal figure at centre forward in the Cork side that reached four All-Ireland finals (1987-90), winning two in 1989 and ’90.

Murphy was a supreme player and athlete in the Cork side which dominated the game for a decade and a half, captaining her side to three All-Irelands, including their first ever title in 2005.

Brennan has enjoyed a wide ranging career, winning five All-Irelands as a player for Kilkenny, managing the county’s senior hurlers and footballers and going on to be GAA president from 2006-09. He is still a familiar figure at Kilkenny matches in his role as a local radio reporter.

Mullagh’s Imelda Hobbins captained the Galway senior camogie team to their first ever All-Ireland title back in 1996, and is a widely respected analyst with Galway Bay FM.

Friday’s awards, in association with Dalata Hotel Group, also recognised the achievements of legendary RTÉ commentator Ger Canning, the voice of Gaelic games for four decades, covering 81 All-Ireland finals in addition to six World Cups and 10 Olympic Games.

2025 Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Ger Canning (RTÉ)

Men’s Football Personality of the Year – Jack O’Connor (Kerry)

Women’s Football Personality of the Year – Carla Rowe (Dublin)

Hurling Personality of the Year – Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

Camogie Personality of the Year – Shauna Healy (Galway)

Men’s Football Hall of Fame – Larry Tompkins (Cork)

Women’s Football Hall of Fame – Juliet Murphy (Cork)

Hurling Hall of Fame – Nickey Brennan (Kilkenny)

Camogie Hall of Fame – Imelda Hobbins (Galway)

PRO of the Year – Brian Kelly (Meath)