European Rowing Championships refixed for October

Rowing Ireland has chosen September 12th and 13th for an Irish Championships

The world governing body of rowing, Fisa, has set July 31st as a deadline to decide on whether the postponed event will go ahead. Photograph: Getty Images

The European Rowing Championships have been refixed for October 9th to 11th at the original venue of Poznan in Poland.

The world governing body of rowing, Fisa, has set July 31st as a deadline to decide on whether the situation with Covid-19 will allow the postponed event to go ahead. The championships were originally fixed for the first weekend of June.

Fisa has also set a new date for the European Junior Championships in Belgrade. Pending a final decision on June 24th, they will take place on September 26th and 27th.

The European Under-23 Championships in Duisiburg, Germany, retain their date of September 5th and 6th. A decision will be made on their staging by May 30th.

Rowing Ireland has chosen September 12th and 13th for an Irish Championships, if Government rules allow it and it is passed by an AGM of Rowing Ireland.

