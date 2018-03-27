Darren Lehmann will continue as head coach of Australia

Knowledge of ball tampering limited to three players — Bancroft, Smith and Warner

Cricket Australia says Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were the only players aware of the ball-tampering plot and all have been reported for breaching the code of conduct, with decisions on sanctions for each player to be made in the next 24 hours. Photograph: PA

Cricket Australia’s chief executive James Sutherland said Tim Paine has been appointed captain of Australia’s Test team, and said the three players involved in the ball-tampering case will leave South Africa on Wednesday.

Darren Lehmann will continue in his role as head coach of the Australia team after a Cricket Australia investigation found that he had no prior knowledge of the plan to ball tamper during the third Test against South Africa.

CA chief executive James Sutherland said that knowledge of Cameron Bancroft’s attempt to manipulate the ball with sticky tape against South Africa in Cape Town was limited to three players — opener Bancroft, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

“I want to apologise to all Australians for what took place,” Sutherland told a press conference in Johannesburg. “It’s about the reputation and integrity of Australian cricket and Australian sport and whether Australians can take pride in their national team.

“The key finding is that prior knowledge of the ball-tampering incident was limited to three players — captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

“The three players on report, we are contemplating significant sanctions, which will reflect the gravity of what has occurred and the damage it has done to the standing of Australian cricket.”

Australia chairman David Peever said in a statement: “We understand and share the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about the events that unfolded in Cape Town on Saturday.

“This issue goes beyond the technical nature of the offences and various codes of conduct. It is about the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport.

“Ultimately, it is about whether Australians can feel proud of their national sporting teams.

“That depends as much on the way the players conduct themselves, as it does about winning or losing. It is about how we play the game.”

t Bancroft, Smith and Warner will all be sent home ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series, with wicketkeeper Paine appointed as captain.

Sutherland added: “No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes Darren Lehmann, who despite inaccurate media reports has not resigned from his position. He will continue to coach the Australia men’s team under his current contract.

“Once the investigation has concluded in the next 24 hours sanctions will be announced. All three players who have been reported will leave South Africa tomorrow.

“Tim Paine has been officially appointed captain of the Australian men’s Test team.”

