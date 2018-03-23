Patrick Boomer takes gold in Sydney International

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll miss out on a podium place by 0.15 seconds
Patrick Boomer took gold in Sydney.

Patrick Boomer took gold in Sydney.

 

Two Skibbereen crews fell agonisingly short in their quest for medals, but Patrick Boomer took gold at the Sydney International Rowing Regatta on Friday.

Boomer (23), a former Methodist College man who represented Ireland as an under-23 rower and at the senior World Championships in 2017, formed an open four with a set of Australian stars. Josh Dunkley-Smith, who recently set a world record on the ergometer (rowing machine), Joshua Booth and Simon Keenan partnered the Irishman in the win.

In the same race, Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll were within touching distance of joining Boomer on the podium. They teamed up Australian internationals Ben Coombs and Tim Masters and finished fourth - by 0.15 of a second.

Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan competed in the Open double sculls. In a very tight race, Alexander Hill, and Olympic medallist, and David Watts took gold. The O’Donovan brothers, Olympic medallists in the lightweight double, were right in the mix through the race but eventually finished fifth.

Sydney International Rowing Regatta, Day Five (Friday; Irish interest):

Men

Open Four - Final: 1 Melbourne Univ/Mercantile-NTC (P Boomer, S Keenan, J Dunkley-Smith, J Booth) 6:04.8; 4 Skibbereen-NTC (T Masters, B Coombs, M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:12.78

Open Double Sculls - A Final: 1 Adelaide/Sydney (A Hill, D Watts) 6:26.08, 2 UTS/Sydney 6:28.34, 3 Sydney University-NTC 6:30.45; 5 Skibbereen (G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan) 6:33.28.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.