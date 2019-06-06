Canoeing Ireland stands over ‘contentious’ selection

Ronan Foley selected ahead of Barry Watkins for European Games

 

The chief executive of Canoeing Ireland, Moira Aston, has admitted that the decision to choose 19 year-old Ronan Foley to represent Ireland in canoe sprint at the European Games in two weeks’ time was “very contentious”. Aston has also said the policy of choosing a development athlete could have been communicated better to those involved.

Aston said that the slot was one which came free and was offered to Canoeing Ireland through the Olympic Federation. Foley was chosen with no trial on the basis that he would gain experience as a development athlete - he had taken a silver medal as a junior in the marathon World Championships in 2018.

Barry Watkins (29), who has been Ireland’s best male sprint canoeist, was disappointed that he did not get a shot at K1 1,000 metre place. He says that selecting without a trial is a backwards step for canoeing. The men’s K1 1,000 metres is an Olympic event, but this boat cannot be qualified for Tokyo through the European Games.

Aston, who was appointed late last year, says that Foley’s selection was not a precedent for selection in the future.

“To be honest I’m not sure we did a great job of fully communicating what we were looking for when we were in the middle of the selection process,” she told The Irish Times.

Normally selection is performance based.

“You would always pick the person who is competing best, who is the fastest. They would have every right. But this was an unusual situation. Nobody qualified the boat. It was a free place we were given, basically, by the Olympic Federation.

“The decision, when the selection policy was written, was that there would be a number of items that would be considered, but one of them would be future potential. So, when you’ve got that in there, you’re not always looking at the fastest person. You’re looking at the trajectory of an athlete and where they might be in the future.”

The decision was made after wide consultation, Aston said. But it might have been made clearer to athletes what had been decided.

“It wasn’t highlighted as something different. What we should have done, is that we should have said: ‘this is part of the criteria’ as opposed to leaving it in the document.”

Aston said Canoeing Ireland might be slow to use these criteria again.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.