Bangladesh chase down Ireland despite Paul Stirling heroics

Bangladesh 294-4 (43 overs, L Das 76, T Iqbal 57, B Rankin 2-48) beat Ireland 292-8 (P Stirling 130, W Porterfield 94, A Jayed 5-58) by six wickets.

Ireland succumbed to a six wicket defeat at Clontarf as Bangladesh comfortably chased down 293, despite another encouraging batting performance that saw a century from Paul Stirling and some much needed runs for skipper William Porterfield.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first the onus was on Ireland to post a decent total in what was effectively a dead rubber in the Walton Tri-Series. Ireland lost James McCollum early once again, but Paul Stirling was a man on a mission powering Ireland to 53/1 off the first ten overs.

When Andrew Balbirnie’s (20) unfortunate summer continued as he was caught down the leg side, that brought William Porterfield to the middle, batting at four again but renewing his partnership with Stirling.

The pair proceeded to break numerous records as they dominated the rest of the Irish innings. The first record to tumble was the highest partnership against Bangladesh, then as they passed 139 it was the highest third wicket partnership against anyone in an ODI and then at 163 the record for the highest partnership against a Full Member was secured.

Stirling went on to amass his highest ODI score against a Full Member but having been given a couple of lives early on when put down at long-off and backward point, he eventually holed out to deep square leg for 130 (8x4 4x6).

Porterfield played his part in their partnership of 179, as he made some valuable runs for himself scoring 94 (7x4 2x6). The skipper has come under pressure recently through lack of runs but looked fluid and composed at the crease.

At half-time Ireland would have been happy with their batting performance, whereas on Saturday against West Indies the batsmen batted as a group, a flurry of late wickets meant Ireland fell short of 300, closing on 292 for eight.

Tamim Iqbal (57) and Liton Das (76) got the Bangladesh chase off to the perfect start putting on 117 for the first wicket in 16.4 overs. Shakib Al Hasan kept the momentum up with 50 off 51 deliveries before retiring.

Bangladesh chased down the target at a canter and there were few bright spots on another tough day in the field for men in green. The visitors setting themselves up for Friday’s final with a six-wicket victory with fully seven overs to spare.

One note of consolation for the Irish side ahead of two ODIs against Afghanistan in Belfast on Sunday and Tuesday next, was Boyd Rankin taking his 200th wicket across all formats for Ireland.