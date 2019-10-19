Andy Murray’s recovery goes up a notch as he makes European Open final

Scottish star will play old foe Stan Wawrinka in Sunday’s decider in Antwerp

Andy Murray won through to the final of the European Open in Antwerp with a 3-6 7-5 6-2 win over France’s Ugo Humbert. Photograph: Luc Claessen/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Andy Murray won through to the final of the European Open in Antwerp with a 3-6 7-5 6-2 win over France’s Ugo Humbert. Photograph: Luc Claessen/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

 

Andy Murray stayed on course for his first ATP Tour title since 2017 by beating Ugo Humbert in three tough sets at the European Open in Antwerp.

Murray was forced to call on all his reserves at times against a French opponent 11 years his junior before prevailing 3-6 7-5 6-2 in just over two-and-a-half hours.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, still on the road to full recovery following career-saving hip surgery in January, now faces old foe Stan Wawrinka in Sunday’s final in what will be his fourth match in as many days.

Murray’s clash with Humbert, 21, was his first semi-final since the 2017 French Open, when he lost to Wawrinka.

“It’s been a long road to get back to this point,” said the 32-year-old Murray. “I certainly didn’t expect it to come so soon since I started playing again. It’s been a big surprise to me and I’m happy to be through to the final.

“Stan’s a brilliant player. We’ve played against each other in some big matches in the past in big tournaments.

“He’s had his injury troubles as well the last couple of years and done great to get back to the top of the game.

“It was actually my match with him at the French Open in 2017 when my hip problems really started.

“It was a tough five-set match in the semis and my hip never really recovered from that, so it’s cool to be back playing against him in a final.”

Murray spurned two break points at 2-2 in the first set and was made to pay when he was broken in his next service game to trail 4-2 before Humbert served out to clinch the first set 6-3 after 41 minutes.

Murray broke Humbert to lead 3-1 in the second and was pegged back to 3-3 and 5-5, when the two-time Wimbledon winner began to flex his elbow, which was feeling the effects of a hectic schedule.

The Scot edged 6-5 in front and in the decisive game he pounced when Humbert faltered.

Two wayward forehands helped hand Murray three break points and he converted the third as the Frenchman double-faulted to take the set 7-5 and level the match.

Murray dug deep to take the opening game of the deciding set after saving three break points, and went on to make it five games in a row as he opened up a 3-0 lead in the decider.

He dictated more of the rallies as Humbert lost his way and moved 4-1 and 5-2 ahead before taking the contest on the first of two match points.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.