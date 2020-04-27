It’s to GAA where we begin this morning and an interview with Jim McGuinness looking back on his time in charge with Donegal. The All-Ireland winning manager wasSpeaking in a webinar organised by the Modern Soccer Coach and North American Irish Coaches and in it he rubbished the idea that he pushed his players too hard, questioning whether burnout was a physical thing or a psychological thing. The 2012 All-Ireland winning boss admitted he did push his players harder “than I could have imagined” when in charge between late 2010 and 2014 and revealed they once had a 16-week pre-season. Meanwhile, Galway and Corofin stalwart Kieran Fitzgerald announced his retirement last night.

On to soccer and Ken Early writes in his column this morning that a return to behind-closed-doors action in Germany could deepen some divides which already exist between club hierarchies and fan groups. The Bundesliga is set to become the first elite league in Europe to resume when it gets going on May 9th and while there are plenty who welcome any sort of action at all, there have also been protests about the supposed financial incentives involved for starting again. Serie A and La Liga are also hoping to resume at some stage in the forseeable future and last night the Italian league received word that players can start individual training next week with group training to hopefully commence on May 18th while, in Spain, no dates have yet been set.